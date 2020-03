Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Caster Semenya says she's switching events to the 200 meters in a bid to run at the Olympics. The two-time Olympic 800-meter champion is barred from competing in top-level events from 400 meters to the mile unless she undergoes treatment to reduce her natural testosterone levels. Semenya announced her decision to change events on her