82 from Hinduja hospital under observation

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Firefighters rescue suspected coronavirus patients after hotel in southern China collapses Firefighters rescue trapped people after a hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients collapsed in southern China. The video, filmed in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on March 7, shows.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:07Published 5 days ago Call 4 Action case highlights importance of knowing your hospital status Michael Lopez, of Milwaukee, contacted Call 4 Action after he said his supplemental insurance was denied after his emergency room visit. His insurance company, Aetna, told him it was because his stay.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:48Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this