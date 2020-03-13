Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lions release T Rick Wagner after 3 seasons

Lions release T Rick Wagner after 3 seasons

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions released tackle Rick Wagner. The Lions announced the move Friday. Wagner played the past three seasons with the Lions, starting 40 games. Wagner played 12 games last season. He missed time late in the season with knee problems. The 30-year-old Wagner has played seven NFL seasons. His […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheRealJoelH

𝕵𝖔𝖊𝖑 Lions: Release Devon Kennard Release Rick Wagner Release Kyle Sloter Sign Chase Daniel Sign Joshua Garnett Sign Ha… https://t.co/21P6LasObe 4 days ago

mikerothstein

Michael Rothstein @SmokinSkinWagon Patience. It's literally been less than 90 minutes. And you shouldn't count the franchise/transiti… https://t.co/kngkX75tOE 5 days ago

KingWray2

Caleb Lions release starting RT Rick Wagner in cost-cutting move https://t.co/6ePRhtuYZH 5 days ago

BackRowPack

The Back Row Packers Show RT @RobDemovsky: Here's the story: https://t.co/yDL4uqmGTS 5 days ago

RobDemovsky

Rob Demovsky Here's the story: https://t.co/yDL4uqmGTS https://t.co/IZaukPeOuf 5 days ago

LionsBlogfeed

Lions Blogfeed Detroit Jock City: Detroit Lions: Bob Quinn makes correct decision releasing Rick Wagner https://t.co/TE5xKuULoE 6 days ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS RT @JCPGATA: Lions release RT Rick Wagner, save $6.1m - Rick Wagner | FA: Lions released RT Rick Wagner. https://t.co/1hjUIfUEIl https://t.… 6 days ago

DetroitJockCity

Detroit Jock City Bob Quinn made the right choice moving on from RT Rick Wagner. Per @BobHeyrmanDJC #OnePride #Lions #FreeAgency… https://t.co/gpV2nkhP9y 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.