Man found guilty in Chicago police officer slaying

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — A jury convicted a man Friday of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a Chicago police commander. With its verdict, announced after just three hours of deliberation, the jury signaled that it had no trouble rejecting the argument made by Shomari Legghette’s attorney that Legghette did not know Cmdr. Paul […]
