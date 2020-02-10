Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bill Gates > Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, education and tackling climate change, the company said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors 00:31

 Microsoft announced a major change.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning' [Video]Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free. During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht [Video]Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht

Yacht architcts Sinot have denied widespread media reports claiming that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had ordered the firm's 112-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht. The £500 million vessel features an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board to pursue charity work

Bill Gates has stepped down from Microsoft’s board to pursue his philanthropic activities, although he will remain as an adviser to executives there. Gates...
PC World Also reported by •betanewsThe Next WebUSATODAY.comAppleInsiderengadgetThe AgeReutersNewsyBusiness Insider

Bill Gates to leave Berkshire Hathaway board; former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault tapped as replacement

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates is retiring from the conglomerate's board of directors, and is...
Reuters Also reported by •Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

la_yhemy

Enny RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors 9 seconds ago

huskies5876

Jimmie 'Dostradamus' predictions. "Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board" https://t.co/GhA4Keh4c7 14 seconds ago

over_ambitious

Daniel Abraham RT @__kelz_leo: 2020 so far: Iran vs USA : World War III loading Iran plane shot down many dead Kobe Bryant death Corona virus pandem… 19 seconds ago

mjsuccess

MareBear RT @ChristinePolon1: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway boards https://t.co/1rE0NGq3he 20 seconds ago

OliverTree7

Oliver Tree Bill Gates steps down from the boards of Microsoft. https://t.co/9eJgKHhegL 24 seconds ago

ZsaMom

momZsa RT @WIRED: On March 13, 1976, Microsoft became a public company. Its founder and CEO, a 26-year-old Bill Gates, took a seat on its board of… 33 seconds ago

DawgMaGayle

Gayle H Clark RT @gadgetlab: On March 13, 1976, Microsoft became a public company. Its founder and CEO, a 26-year-old Bill Gates, took a seat on its boar… 34 seconds ago

HenriqueFacanha

Luiz Henrique RT @fox7austin: #BREAKING: @Microsoft Corp co-founder @BillGates has stepped down from the company’s board to dedicate more time to his phi… 34 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.