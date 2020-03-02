Global  

Air pollution clears in northern Italy after coronavirus lockdown, satellite shows

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Air pollution over northern Italy fell after the government introduced a nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus, satellite imagery showed on Friday, in a new example of the pandemic's potential impact on emissions.
Credit: Newsflare
News video: Panic buying in Manila as coronavirus lockdown is enforced

Panic buying in Manila as coronavirus lockdown is enforced 00:24

 Panic buying at a supermarket in Manila, the Philippines, on March 12 as the country goes into lockdown over the coronavirus. The government placed a ''community lockdown'' for the Metro Manila area from March 15 to April 14, which prevents land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People [Video]Leaked Coronavirus Plan Reveals Northern Italy Quarantine of 16 Million People

The region of Lombardy, including its capital Milan, and 14 other provinces will be on lockdown until April 3

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

NASA Images Show China Pollution Decline From Economic Slowdown [Video]NASA Images Show China Pollution Decline From Economic Slowdown

NASA and European Space Agency satellites monitored nitrogen dioxide levels over China from January 1-20 and February 10-25 in 2020. Researchers believe the dramatic decline is the result of the..

Credit: AmazeLab


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: nitrogen dioxide emissions drop over Italy

Coronavirus: nitrogen dioxide emissions drop over ItalyVideo: 00:00:00 New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy....
ESA Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

China's Efforts To Control Coronavirus Leads To Less Air Pollution

As China seeks to control the spread of COVID-19, fewer cars and factories are running. In some places, skies are clearer. But the drop in air pollution and...
NPR Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

