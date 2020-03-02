Air pollution clears in northern Italy after coronavirus lockdown, satellite shows
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Air pollution over northern Italy fell after the government introduced a nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus, satellite imagery showed on Friday, in a new example of the pandemic's potential impact on emissions.
Panic buying at a supermarket in Manila, the Philippines, on March 12 as the country goes into lockdown over the coronavirus.
The government placed a ''community lockdown'' for the Metro Manila area from March 15 to April 14, which prevents land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from...
As China seeks to control the spread of COVID-19, fewer cars and factories are running. In some places, skies are clearer. But the drop in air pollution and... NPR Also reported by •Reuters India •Reuters
