Shark cleared of coronavirus, but Kiwi cricketer faces nervous wait Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Cronulla centre Bronson Xerri has been given the all-clear but New Zealand cricketer Lockie Ferguson is now being tested after suffering a sore throat. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Google Trends Online Shark cleared of coronavirus, but Kiwi cricketer faces nervous wait https://t.co/WVxR4BcPEP https://t.co/j0M8E6gbH2 56 minutes ago