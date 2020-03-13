Global  

Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. What does that mean?

Friday, 13 March 2020
Trump made an emergency declaration on coronavirus days after the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. Here's what that means.
News video: Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency 02:27

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease.

Pentagon halts all domestic travel for military amid coronavirus outbreak

Pentagon officials late Friday announced a halt on all domestic travel for troops, civilian personnel and their families for the next two months just hours after...
Trump Declares Coronavirus "National Emergency" Amid Botched Response


