jean-marie Ignatow If he not RESPONSIBLE, Get him OUT ! He has To BE ! Denying this Virus for so long, now later makes the right move,… https://t.co/nDVqGlW8AU 7 seconds ago Trump Train RT @Holly1ForTrump: “President Trump declared on Friday a National Day of Prayer for this upcoming Sunday, shortly after declaring a state… 21 seconds ago Pat Walker What does the emergency declaration mean? https://t.co/sRePhXxCSf No gov't can outdo a virus. Sure, steps can be t… https://t.co/aYJr3TsdPN 57 seconds ago LM Language Services Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. What does that mean? https://t.co/Suq3iwp7P7 3 minutes ago Jo Hall RT @Tipsy_in_Texas: THREE days ago the WH doubled down on more significant cuts to #CDC & Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund.… 3 minutes ago Ruth🇬🇧🇬🇩 RT @SkyNews: Donald Trump says the UK may be added to a list of countries hit by a US travel ban over #coronavirus - as he declared the pan… 4 minutes ago 🇺🇲Key⭐⭐⭐🔑🎅🦌☃️🎄 RT @XArmandKleinX: 🇺🇸President Trump declared on Friday this upcoming Sunday a National Day of Prayer,shortly after declaring a state of em… 4 minutes ago JohnRah RT @MSNBC: Fmr FEMA admin Craig Fugate breaks down what happens now that President Trump has declared a state of emergency amid coronavirus… 5 minutes ago