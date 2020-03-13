Global  

Dead Sea Scrolls at the Museum of the Bible are forgeries, investigators say

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Independent investigators said fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls were "deliberate forgeries."
