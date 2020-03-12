Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jair Bolsonaro > Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Meeting With Trump: Report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Meeting With Trump: Report

WorldNews Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Meeting With Trump: ReportBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus, Brazilian news outlet Jornal O Dia and Fox News reported Friday. Bolsonaro was tested Thursday after his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who also met with Trump, tested positive for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:45

 Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

MGM Resorts report closures, layoffs; employees test positive for coronavirus [Video]MGM Resorts report closures, layoffs; employees test positive for coronavirus

A major hospitality and entertainment company in Las Vegas has announced several closures and layoffs, as business demand significantly drops amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency [Video]Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Brazil official who met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago tests positive, reports say

A Brazilian senior official who was with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago has since tested positive for the coronavirus, reports say. Fabio Wajngarten, the press...
Independent

News24.com | Brazilian who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump during an official weekend visit to the US leader's Florida resort, has tested...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VeganistaGirl

Veganista RT @FridaGhitis: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for #Coronavirus. He was at Mar-a-Lago with @realDonaldTrump last w… 16 seconds ago

JasonGiedymin

Jason Giedymin RT @oulosP: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called coronavirus a hoax just a few days ago. He is now infected with the virus. https://… 25 seconds ago

PopcornForUSA

PopcornForUSA RT @Breaking911: MIAMI MAYOR HAS CORONAVIRUS: Mayor Francis Suarez tests positive for #coronavirus. Suarez was in self-quarantine after he… 34 seconds ago

yakkyetiyakk

🏍 jamie j ⛷🐾 RT @BasedPoland: Turns out that the media reports on Brazilian President Jair #Bolsonaro testing positive for the #Coronavirus were FAKE NE… 2 minutes ago

vajapeyam

Anand K.Vajapeyam Amid speculations, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/ikEaBE9i4J 5 minutes ago

foxhavens

Stephanie Young RT @Reuters: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently in the United States and met with President Trump, tested negative for #c… 6 minutes ago

SorensenTracey

Tso RT @KatiePavlich: The son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his father tested *NEGATIVE* for Wuhan coronavirus, contrary to report… 8 minutes ago

unome52171870

unome RT @lookner: Miami mayor who tested positive for coronavirus "was one of several politicians, including President Donald Trump, who interac… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.