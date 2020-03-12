|
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Meeting With Trump: Report
Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus, Brazilian news outlet Jornal O Dia and Fox News reported Friday. Bolsonaro was tested Thursday after his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who also met with Trump, tested positive for...
