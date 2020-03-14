Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Why teammates rate Tom Trbojevic the new 'Prince of Brookvale'

Why teammates rate Tom Trbojevic the new 'Prince of Brookvale'

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Why teammates rate Tom Trbojevic the new 'Prince of Brookvale'Tom Trbojevic has been hailed the most important player on the northern beaches, ahead of Daly Cherry-Evans, and his workhorse brother Jake.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cheryllshuman

Cheryll Schuman Why teammates rate Tom Trbojevic the new 'Prince of Brookvale' https://t.co/XI1FLsmdgK https://t.co/4ypX30yyxt 16 hours ago

mrchrisnico

christian nicolussi Who is the most important @SeaEagles? DCE? Jake? Players unanimous it’s Tommy Turbo: https://t.co/Hin535PCb8 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.