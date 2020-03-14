Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact

Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact

Reuters India Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The Canadian Parliament rushed through ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact on Friday before taking a three-week break to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top government official said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MehniG

※ Yo, Mehni ※ RT @STcom: Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact https://t.co/rX9kAGNwtK 8 minutes ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact https://t.co/TPrbPhsQXZ 18 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact https://t.co/rX9kAGNwtK 21 minutes ago

advisorymandi

Advisorymandi.com The Canadian Parliament rushed through ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) #trade pact on Friday bef… https://t.co/EfZNzy9bFZ 45 minutes ago

GunsnSandwitchs

Guns&Sandwitches RT @Reuters: Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact https://t.co/zOjrKNb8xp https://t.co/yYF5jNsxLG 55 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact https://t.co/7fIQp66JXF 2 hours ago

stobaxov

Martin Walker #trade Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact The Canadian Parliament rushed through… https://t.co/r5vsAaNV3q 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.