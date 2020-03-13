Global  

New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over virus fear

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Thousands of people were expected to attend the Sunday service in Christchurch to mark the anniversary of the March 15 shooting.
Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary [Video]

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

Hundreds of people gathered in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday (March 13) to honor the 51 lives lost in the attack on two mosques in the city last year. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

New Zealand memorial for mosque shooting canceled

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A national memorial in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques one year...
Seattle Times


DaioVillalba

Dionisia Villalba RT @The_NewArab: The service to mark the March 15 Christchurch mass shooting was expected to attract several thousand people, with many tra… 1 hour ago

The_NewArab

The New Arab The service to mark the March 15 Christchurch mass shooting was expected to attract several thousand people, with m… https://t.co/e3UMpJmmVk 1 hour ago

The_NewArab

The New Arab The service to mark the March 15 Christchurch mass shooting was expected to attract several thousand people, with m… https://t.co/K1D3FJbGJp 4 hours ago

muslimnews_NG

Muslim News Nigeria New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over coronavirus fear https://t.co/EiJjPWireA https://t.co/JVNtzd6HXQ 6 hours ago

Lilysea

🦕The queerest little trilobite🦖 RT @smh: A national memorial in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques one year ago ha… 7 hours ago

LedfordClark

Ledford Clark Group Tucson Events : New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over virus fear https://t.co/d330bSudUj 9 hours ago

DeansherryS

Sherry Dean 🌊 New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over virus fear https://t.co/aNdD7der6R 10 hours ago

unbnewsroom

UNB - United News of Bangladesh New #Zealand cancels #mosque shooting memorial over virus fe... https://t.co/NvvHjllZUO 11 hours ago

