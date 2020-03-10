Global  

Fox Business Benches Trish Regan After Outcry Over Coronavirus Comments

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The host of “Trish Regan Primetime” told viewers this week that concerns about the coronavirus were “yet another attempt to impeach the president.”
Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’ [Video]

Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’

A Fox Business host opined that criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak was just “impeachment all over again.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published

Trish Regan Says Coronavirus Is an Impeachment ‘Scam’ Against Trump ‘All Over Again’: Trying to ‘Demonize And Destroy the President’

Fox Business Network host Trish Regan ripped into Democrats and the liberal media equal parts on her Monday, broadcast billing the novel deadly novel Coronavirus...
Mediaite

Fox Business Putting Trish Regan, Kennedy Shows on Hiatus, Citing Demands of Coronavirus Coverage

Fox Business Putting Trish Regan, Kennedy Shows on Hiatus, Citing Demands of Coronavirus CoverageFox Business Network is putting two of its primetime shows on hiatus, citing "the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage."
Mediaite

RochelleDavie13

Rochelle Winston Davies Fox Business Benches Trish Regan After Outcry Over Coronavirus Comments https://t.co/D2v3ivWUYv 53 seconds ago

booksbygin50

virginia green RT @CCLcaribecrew: ...this***doesn’t deserve a gig on QVC selling maggot crap. NYT: Fox Business Benches Trish Regan After Outcry Over… 3 minutes ago

itisfofe

Otis Fife Fox Business Benches Trish Regan After Outcry Over Coronavirus Comments https://t.co/AWkxaKqQW3 3 minutes ago

PaulHil32637131

Paul Hill ❌ RT @dgyancy65: Fox ain't what she used to be Fox Business Benches Trish Regan After Outcry Over Coronavirus Comments https://t.co/Cots6R2uZT 4 minutes ago

AmericanBTGoG

AmericanBTGoG RT @rdcarrington: Fox Business Benches Trish Regan After Outcry Over Coronavirus Comments https://t.co/BT51PJZaB0 Fox is about to find out… 4 minutes ago

corkyengel

Corky Engel Nothing but all out panic is allowed...Fox Business benches Trish Regan after outcry over coronavirus comments – Ho… https://t.co/QamDcsojTQ 4 minutes ago

Arthur_Adams

Arthur Adams 🏳️‍🌈 Too insane even for #FoxNews. That’s saying something. #TrishRegan https://t.co/qm3kN9sOsC 5 minutes ago

dgyancy65

I'm Darren Yancy, but Jack Dorsey is a fascist Fox ain't what she used to be Fox Business Benches Trish Regan After Outcry Over Coronavirus Comments https://t.co/Cots6R2uZT 6 minutes ago

