Heidi Klum says she can't get a coronavirus test after 'feeling feverish' at 'AGT'

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Heidi Klum left a taping of "AGT" after feeling sick. Despite having the chills, a fever and cough, Klum says she can't get a coronavirus test.
 Heidi Klum is suffering from a fever and a cough, but is unable to be tested for coronavirus because there are no available tests in her area.

