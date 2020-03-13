Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jair Bolsonaro > Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus: report

Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus: report

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with Donald Trump in the United States less than a week ago, will be retested for coronavirus following a negative test on Friday, Brazil's Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking News: President of Brazil Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Breaking News: President of Brazil Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:12

 Cheddar is following reports that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus [Video]Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently in the United States and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus [Video]Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus - report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with Donald Trump in the United States less than a week ago, will be retested for coronavirus following a negative...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersPinkNewsUSATODAY.comDeutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gosinantana

Gor :) RT @STForeignDesk: Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus https://t.co/qvuTkXInxd 16 minutes ago

GOP_Kidnappers

GOP Nemesis RT @renato_mariotti: Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who promised to “Make Brazil Great Again” and called the Coronavirus a “fantasy,” h… 21 minutes ago

judyBGrove

judy grove RT @ReutersUK: Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus: report https://t.co/Wnb7YRVqJz https://t.co/5ycROYf47c 30 minutes ago

luciana_tincani

LucianaTincani @BNODesk @JordanFariaLima Brazil 151 has tested positive for coronavírus. President Bolsonaro is going to make test again. 30 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus: report https://t.co/Wnb7YRVqJz https://t.co/5ycROYf47c 36 minutes ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus: report https://t.co/VAxIkEVgyS #News 56 minutes ago

ShahulH97101748

Shahul Hameed RT @STcom: Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus https://t.co/0A9MgEtvA0 2 hours ago

js70rm1

yeah wtf RT @Apex_WW: #Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for #coronavirus: report https://t.co/Hq7lhTx60P 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.