Gor :) RT @STForeignDesk: Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus https://t.co/qvuTkXInxd 16 minutes ago

GOP Nemesis RT @renato_mariotti: Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who promised to “Make Brazil Great Again” and called the Coronavirus a “fantasy,” h… 21 minutes ago

judy grove RT @ReutersUK: Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus: report https://t.co/Wnb7YRVqJz https://t.co/5ycROYf47c 30 minutes ago

LucianaTincani @BNODesk @JordanFariaLima Brazil 151 has tested positive for coronavírus. President Bolsonaro is going to make test again. 30 minutes ago

Reuters UK Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus: report https://t.co/Wnb7YRVqJz https://t.co/5ycROYf47c 36 minutes ago

15 Minute News Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus: report https://t.co/VAxIkEVgyS #News 56 minutes ago

Shahul Hameed RT @STcom: Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus https://t.co/0A9MgEtvA0 2 hours ago