Guatemala bans arrivals from U.S., Canada to fight coronavirus

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Guatemala will from Monday widen travel restrictions to fight the spread of coronavirus, banning arrivals from the United States and Canada, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday.
