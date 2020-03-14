Global  

Canadian and Italian Hostages Are Said to Be Freed in Mali After 15 Months

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Edith Blais and Luca Tacchetto went missing in December 2018, in an area known to be an Islamic State stronghold.
Two Western hostages kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed, U.N. says

A Canadian woman and an Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso 15 months ago have been freed and appear to be in good health, the United Nations' peacekeeping...
Reuters India

Two Western hostages freed after 15-month captivity in Africa's Sahel

A Canadian woman and an Italian man kidnapped while travelling through Burkina Faso 15 months ago have been freed and are in good health, the president of...
Reuters India


