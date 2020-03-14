Aine Butler Smith🌹 RT @ejkomenda: Layoffs, furloughs coming to MGM Resorts employees after COVID-19 slows tourism demand https://t.co/7zRICbqY04 via @rgj 18 minutes ago

CarRentalColoradoSpr Layoffs, furloughs coming to MGM Resorts employees after COVID-19 slows tourism demand https://t.co/nezz0LzHkm… https://t.co/wqz6ZpQISK 19 minutes ago

Vishal RT @PipsToDollars: $MGM Layoffs, furloughs coming to MGM Resorts employees after COVID-19 slows tourism demand https://t.co/MD4yC7ttm7 via… 1 hour ago

azcentral things to do Layoffs, furloughs coming to MGM Resorts employees after COVID-19 slows tourism demand https://t.co/LJmxUeVgpN 1 hour ago

karen kirkendoll Layoffs, furloughs coming to MGM Resorts employees after COVID-19 slows tourism demand https://t.co/gdzKsUPiIl via @usatoday 1 hour ago

Mark Noonan We are getting hammered in Las Vegas: https://t.co/ocDlwzQqeP 1 hour ago

FactsREvidence RT @TDEMomof3: My background is in hospitality. Man, they're going to take such a huge hit. Layoffs, furloughs coming to MGM Resorts http… 2 hours ago