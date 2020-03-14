Global  

Layoffs, furloughs coming to MGM Resorts employees after COVID-19 slows tourism demand

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
MGM President sends letter to employees announcing reductions would begin next week in response to COVID-19 fallout.
News video: MGM Resorts report closures, layoffs; employees test positive for coronavirus

MGM Resorts report closures, layoffs; employees test positive for coronavirus 02:16

 A major hospitality and entertainment company in Las Vegas has announced several closures and layoffs, as business demand significantly drops amid coronavirus concerns.

