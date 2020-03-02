Global  

Taxpayers could still be on the hook for secret grand prix fee despite cancellation

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The Victorian government has indicated it will try to avoid paying the secretive multimillion dollar licence fee for the cancelled Melbourne grand prix.
News video: Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

 The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus on Friday (March 13).

