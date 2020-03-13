Coronavirus pandemic: Geelong Grammar School to close all campuses

Global  

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Geelong Grammar School on Saturday announced it would close four campuses on Wednesday as a precaution against the Coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Several area school announce closures amid coronavirus pandemic

Several area school announce closures amid coronavirus pandemic 01:45

 Multiple schools in our area are either canceling classes for the foreseeable future or moving classes online.

