Trump declares national emergency to deal with coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and announced new steps he said would speed the availability of testing for the virus, as his administration reached a deal with congressional Democrats to provide tens of billions of dollars for sick pay for affected workers and […]
News video: President Trump declares National emergency

President Trump declares National emergency 00:51

 Now to the coronavirus and that big announcement from the White House.

Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus, says 'we will overcome the threat of the virus'

President Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the coronavirus crisis amid extensive disruptions to the economy and American life.
FOXNews.com

Trump Declares National Emergency Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

By Steve Herman U.S. President Donald Trump said he is declaring a national emergency, invoking the Stafford Act to allow more federal aid to stream to...
Eurasia Review


