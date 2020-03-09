New Zealand, Australia tighten lockdown to combat coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () New Zealand on Saturday announced the world's tightest border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus, requiring all incoming travellers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks starting midnight Sunday.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced restrictions that require anyone arriving in the country, as of midnight on Sunday, to self-isolate for...