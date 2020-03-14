Global  

Coronavirus: Australia v New Zealand one-day and T20 series postponed

BBC News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Two one-day internationals and three T20 games between Australia and New Zealand are postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers

Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers 01:06

 Australia follows New Zealand in imposing a self-isolation policy for international travelers arriving in the country, in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. Adam Reed reports.

COVID-19: Australia vs New Zealand series called off

According to a report in ‘ESPNCricinfo’, a three-match T20 International series that was scheduled in New Zealand after the ODI series in Australia also...
Hindu Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNews24DNA

Cricket-New Zealand bowler Ferguson quarantined for coronavirus test

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson has been quarantined for a coronavirus test after complaining of a sore throat in the wake of the one-day international...
Reuters India


