'Unprecedented': Codes in crisis after New Zealand travel lockdown

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced restrictions that require anyone arriving in the country, as of midnight on Sunday, to self-isolate for 14 days.
News video: New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus 01:57

 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for...

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand, Australia tighten lockdown to combat coronavirus

New Zealand on Saturday announced the world's tightest border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus, requiring all incoming travellers, including its own...
Reuters India Also reported by •Independent

Coronavirus: Super Rugby season suspended after New Zealand travel restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain...
Independent


