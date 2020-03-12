Global  

Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
BAGHDAD (AP) — A barrage of rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, Iraqi security officials said Saturday, just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. There was no immediate word on casualties at Camp Taji, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of […]
News video: Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack 01:08

 Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire [Video]

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire

Camp Taji hit for the second time this week, days after a similar attack killed two US troops and a British soldier.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:34Published
British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack [Video]

British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack

A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Rocket Attack Near Baghdad Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops: Iraq Officials


TIME

Iraq: fatal rocket attack in north of Baghdad

(MENAFN) As said in a report, a base hosting US and UK troops in Iraq was attacked by a rocket that caused the death of 2 Americans and a British sold...
MENAFN.com


