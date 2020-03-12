Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

BAGHDAD (AP) — A barrage of rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, Iraqi security officials said Saturday, just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans. There was no immediate word on casualties at Camp Taji, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of […]

