Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > No positive coronavirus tests for Toronto Raptors so far

No positive coronavirus tests for Toronto Raptors so far

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The Raptors have announced that all members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received negative coronavirus results with one additional test pending.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA Suspends Regular Season After Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBA Suspends Regular Season After Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus 01:45

 CBS4's Jim Berry shares what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has to say following the team's Wednesday night game.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA [Video]

New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA

New Coronavirus Test Is Approved by FDA The new test is ten times faster than previous tests. In order to approve the new procedure, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted “emergency use..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season. According to their..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Toronto Raptors players in self-isolation after NBA player tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto Raptors players have been advised to go into self-isolation after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.
CTV News Also reported by •TMZ.comDaily StarIndiaTimes

Monroe County confirms first coronavirus case

Monroe County has confirmed its first case of coronavirus. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Wednesday that "this test was performed and confirmed as...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

joewburke

BURKE RT @DavidBGrossman: Toronto @Raptors tests for coronavirus - on coaches and players - all came back “negative”. They had played Utah a few… 3 minutes ago

GDPsports

Gwinnett Daily Post No Raptors players test positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/SRoSgujOEZ 5 minutes ago

DavidBGrossman

David Grossman Toronto @Raptors tests for coronavirus - on coaches and players - all came back “negative”. They had played Utah a… https://t.co/VCsZoCYR8S 9 minutes ago

hashtagvibe105

Hashtag Vibe 105 #TorontoRaptors have tested negative for #COVID19 after playing #UtahJazz on Monday, after #RudyGobert &… https://t.co/RLu7popdWb 1 hour ago

askin4friends

Rachael @MooreintheAM @AlexpiersonAMP Why then did we test all of the Raptors, not one of whom is sharing a bed with someon… https://t.co/rAaGfO74WM 2 hours ago

LindsayKempFan

Not fit to print RT @CBCQueensPark: Man who tests positive for the #coronavirus in Sudbury attended the giant #PDAC2020 mining conference in Toronto last we… 3 hours ago

NickRivait

Nick Rivait RT @blogTO: Sherway Gardens store closes as employee tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/CdV2q9QxeC #Toronto #Etobicoke #SherwayGar… 4 hours ago

regandrews

Reginald Andrews RT @LBSports: Positive news: Toronto's Serge Ibaka reportedly tests negative for the coronavirus, after defending Rudy Gobert on Monday nig… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.