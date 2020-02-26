Mohammed Azher RT @IndiaToday: "First and foremost, democracy should be restored in J&K for any political process to start," Azad told reporters. #Jammuan… 1 minute ago

Srinivasan Balakrishnan RT @IndianExpress: Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah was set free after 221 days after Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked his detention und… 2 minutes ago

huzaifa haider RT @thewire_in: “First and foremost, democracy should be restored in J&K for any political process to start,” @ghulamnazad said. He also c… 14 minutes ago

Phil De Carolis RT @EconomicTimes: Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Farooq Abdullah, calls for early start of political process in J&K Download the ET App here: http… 16 minutes ago

Basheer sainudeen Tweet from The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) Tweeted: Srinagar MP Farooq Abdu… https://t.co/Juvy7X2GCF 23 minutes ago

The Indian Express Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah was set free after 221 days after Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked his detentio… https://t.co/xiTb9yyAUU 25 minutes ago

Economic Times Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Farooq Abdullah, calls for early start of political process in J&K Download the ET App here:… https://t.co/uB8x2QwQZK 34 minutes ago