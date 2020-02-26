Global  

Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Farooq Abdullah

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday met National Conference president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah, who was released from detention
If J&K has to progress, all detained political leaders must be released: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Moreover, he expressed his elation over the release of Farooq Abdullah from house arrest.
DNA Also reported by IndiaTimes

