Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali

Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali

CBC.ca Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A Canadian woman and her Italian travelling companion who were suspected to have been abducted in West Africa 15 months ago have been found.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Browe05A

browe05Africa Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali https://t.co/mwB3XVzWgQ https://t.co/A9Tpfzkw5K 15 minutes ago

browe05

Brian Rowe Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali https://t.co/woIuxDSwIU https://t.co/LClmonKpfZ 16 minutes ago

reid_henry

Reid Henry Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali https://t.co/rvPSURhDVa https://t.co/1D9QerKMLh 31 minutes ago

Jannah2927

Jannah in Ottawa This is such wonderful news! Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali | CBC News https://t.co/8OyZ5aSTte 33 minutes ago

lisefalardeau

Lise Falardeau Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali | CBC News https://t.co/HCQvdH3pIh 38 minutes ago

aartipole

Aarti Pole Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali https://t.co/Q3WxAmj9Qb https://t.co/EkYV9Vnood 46 minutes ago

intCountZero

Count Zero Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali https://t.co/gTdIpxUQLf https://t.co/a4QAtLjFIk 57 minutes ago

EvanCRFrost

Evan C.R. Frost RT @ColinFTownson: Sherbrooke woman Édith Blais, abducted in Burkina Faso, found alive in Mali | CBC News https://t.co/C85Vl1H3rC 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.