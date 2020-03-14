Global  

The Age Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Apple is closing hundreds of its retail stores for two weeks in a bid to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
News video: Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

 Apple has announced that all stores outside of China will close until March 27 to help battle the spread of COVID-19. The news comes after it was also announced an employee at the Third Street Promenade location in Santa Monica tested positive for the virus.

Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavi

According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect..

Apple closes all stores outside China for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

Apple closes all stores outside China for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreakApple said today that it’s closing all stores outside China till March 27 due to the coronavirus epidemic. In a statement, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, asked...
