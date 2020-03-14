Global  

Apple Temporarily Closes Retail Stores Worldwide to Fight Coronavirus

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China 00:44

 According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers. Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most...

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street seen closed as CEO Tim Cook announces ALL stores outside China to shut

London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street is seen closed on Saturday as the company announced they have closed all their retail stores outside mainland China until March 27 to help prevent the spr

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple has announced that all stores outside of China will close until March 27 to help battle the spread of COVID-19. The news comes after it was also announced an employee at the Third Street..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Worldwide to Fight Coronavirus Spread

The only stores to remain open are those it just reopened in China.
Select Apple Stores Remain Open Temporarily for Customers With Pending Sales and Repair Pickups

Apple on Friday announced that all of its retail stores outside of the Greater China region are closed through March 27 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus...
SueBreen6

Sue Breen Bernie 2020 NYS CPP RT @TIME: Apple temporarily closes retail stores worldwide to fight coronavirus https://t.co/XdOeCrChy2 4 minutes ago

BabyMDoctor

BabyMasterDoctor Baby: Apple Temporarily Closes Retail Stores To Help Combat Coronavi...https://t.co/HMEOJ0PwqH #mom https://t.co/wMLO8Lgz0i 1 hour ago

Kristyandjoey

Kristy✨Ballard🌙 RT @wave3news: Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Friday the tech giant’s retail operation outside of China is going online-only for two weeks as p… 1 hour ago

nikkibaby625

Nikki RT @WNDU: Apple plans to temporarily close all its retail stores to help control the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/jeTKIk6CgH 1 hour ago

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: Apple Temporarily Closes Retail Stores Worldwide to Fight Coronavirus https://t.co/GEHICY0g8P https://t.co/JmiGbU6wVG 2 hours ago

