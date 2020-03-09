Global  

Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly 100 to 611

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose on Saturday to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier, state TV said, while Tehran's governor-general denied plans to impose a lockdown on the capital.
