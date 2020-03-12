Coronavirus travel: President Trump adds United Kingdom, Ireland to flight restrictions

VLR RT @CREWcrew: President Trump’s Europe travel ban just happens to exclude 2 countries where he has golf courses that are struggling for bus… 20 seconds ago

𝔸𝕝 𝔸𝕕𝕕𝕒𝕞𝕤 January 31: President Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on travel to and from China. For… https://t.co/VoWEt6ckee 20 seconds ago

Atlanta Lions Club RT @shongables: 🚨🚨Coronavirus travel alert🚨🚨 President Trump considering domestic travel restrictions.... "Crowded travel settings, like a… 37 seconds ago

shon gables cbs46 🚨🚨Coronavirus travel alert🚨🚨 President Trump considering domestic travel restrictions.... "Crowded travel settings… https://t.co/yTUbyMrJek 1 minute ago

Staten Island Voice 📰 RT @sa_nightingale: The Trump administration will extend its European travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland as part of continuing effo… 1 minute ago

Neko Natsiri RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump said he took a test for #coronavirus on Friday night and that he expects the results in ‘a day or two d… 2 minutes ago

sally bisson RT @jogdial: #TrumpPlague The president inaccurately described travel restrictions he had announced, falsely blamed his predecessor for tes… 3 minutes ago