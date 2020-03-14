Global  

'What's more important: money or people?': Health experts warn lockdown could last entire NRL season

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus shutout is likely to last at least three months, meaning State of Origin's game one could be played in an empty stadium - if at all.
