Madhya Pradesh floor test on Monday

Hindu Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The Governor rejected the Leader of Opposition's demand to hold the test before his address.
News video: Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive

Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive 01:44

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded sought a floor test to prove majority in the Assembly in the forthcoming session. He accused the BJP of holding Congress MLAs captive in a Bengaluru resort and urged the Governor to ensure their release ahead of the floor...

Recent related news from verified sources

Morning Digest: Number of COVID-19 cases in country crosses 100, Madhya Pradesh floor test tomorrow, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu Also reported by •DNA

Madhya Pradesh floor test: ‘All is well’, says Kamal Nath; Congress MLAs return to Bhopal from Jaipur


Indian Express Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesZee NewsHindu

Tweets about this

PRADEEP64961748

PRADEEP THAKUR RT @ANI: Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip asking its MLAs to be present in the assembly tomorrow for the floor test… 12 seconds ago

satish_char

Satish Charaniya RT @IndianExpress: Madhya Pradesh floor test: ‘All is well’, says Kamal Nath; Congress MLAs return to Bhopal from Jaipur https://t.co/06jIb… 31 seconds ago

iAkankshaKhare

Akanksha RT @ANI: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on being asked if floor test will be conducted tomorrow at the state asse… 1 minute ago

Aakar__Patel

Aakar Patel “Madhya Pradesh cabinet flags coronavirus threat day before floor test - Hindustan Times” Kamal Nath playing dirty… https://t.co/Tt7m1KS9GU 2 minutes ago

rajeshmore35220

@rajeshmore35220 RT @AdityaRajKaul: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon asks Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove majority through a floor test in the state… 2 minutes ago

mazhar_jafri

Mazhar jafri Madhya Pradesh floor test: ‘All is well’, says Kamal Nath; Congress MLAs return to Bhopal from Jaipur | India News,… https://t.co/7o0G5fQ4Cq 4 minutes ago

DhanadaKanta

#ClimateEmergencyNow RT @RifatJawaid: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker's 'coronavirus' game plan to outsmart BJP? @JantaKaReporter #MPPoliticalCrisis https://t.… 6 minutes ago

WeForNews

We For News Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on being asked if floor test will be conducted tomorrow at… https://t.co/zjAEwxgXEI 7 minutes ago

