松田隆 RT @nytimesmusic: Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, musician, artist and provocateur, dies at 70 https://t.co/JfDmIbwxmk https://t.co/UK1QdSLwzv 23 minutes ago Re:Artistron RT @EnterSa64248346: "Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Musician, Artist and Provocateur, Dies at 70" https://t.co/OYGqP2omMo #art #illustration #d… 30 minutes ago Apollo Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Musician, Artist and Provocateur, Dies at 70 https://t.co/Z66CtFjxce RIP Genesis. MT @jasonlouv My condolences... 2 hours ago Electroboy Nice obituary from @johnleland Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Musician, Artist and Provocateur, Dies at 70 https://t.co/rvHoj2blpO 2 hours ago LASaville RT @NJStreitberger: Farewell then, #GenesispOrridge. Thank you for your provocations and illuminating insanity. RIP. Genesis Breyer P-Orrid… 2 hours ago Adnan Ariffin "Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Musician, Artist and Provocateur, Dies at 70" by BY JOHN LELAND via NYT New York Times https://t.co/0zmOvOEGZs 2 hours ago Denis Turygin Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Musician, Artist and Provocateur, Dies at 70 https://t.co/0yFJj6k0BD 3 hours ago Brutus A Harris Rock musician Genesis Breyer P-Orridge dies at 70 https://t.co/kD9DhKZk2l 3 hours ago