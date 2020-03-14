Global  

Fake coronavirus testing kits seized at Los Angeles airport

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities warned consumers Saturday about fake home-testing kits for the coronavirus after customs agents intercepted a package at Los Angeles International Airport filled with vials labeled as COVID-19 test kits. The parcel arriving from the United Kingdom this week was declared as purified water vials valued at nearly $200. But […]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Federal Agents Seize Apparent Fake Coronavirus Testing Kits

Federal Agents Seize Apparent Fake Coronavirus Testing Kits 00:14

 Bags of vials were found in a shipment coming into Los Angeles International Airport from the United Kingdom. Customs and border protection warned of fake home test kits showing up for sale online. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

