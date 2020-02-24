Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Publix > Coronavirus cuts store hours at Publix, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. How late is your store open?

Coronavirus cuts store hours at Publix, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. How late is your store open?

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Retailers across the nation are trimming store hours to focus on deep cleanings and to restock shelves. Some are closing stores, too.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus

Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus 00:23

 Walmart is considering cutting its store hours after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is also planning to ramp up its cleaning procedures to ensure shopping carts and aisles are regularly sanitized.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Montreal Grocery Store Shelves Are Emptying As Coronavirus Panic Spreads (VIDEO) [Video]

Some Montreal Grocery Store Shelves Are Emptying As Coronavirus Panic Spreads (VIDEO)

If you&apos;re looking for toilet paper at your local grocery store today, you might be out of luck. Because coronavirus panic continues to spread across Montreal, store shelves stand empty as the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published
50 People Name The Most Popular Grocery Store In Their State [Video]

50 People Name The Most Popular Grocery Store In Their State

We asked 50 people, one from each state, to name the most popular grocery store where they're from. Are you a Kroger-goer? A Publix lover? A Wegmans woman? Have a look and see if you agree on this..

Credit: Conde Nast Traveler     Duration: 03:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Walmart cuts store hours due to coronavirus


SeekingAlpha Also reported by •USATODAY.combizjournalsNPR

An Apple Store employee on leave has tested positive for COVID-19 in Santa Monica

An Apple Store employee who was on leave from the Third St. Promenade store in Santa Monica, California tested positive for COVID-19 late yesterday. The employee...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichDiGiacomo1

Rich DiGiacomo RT @northjersey: Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/bS84yp… 4 minutes ago

thefrizbyman

frizbyman USA TODAY: Coronavirus cuts store hours at Walmart, Publix, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. How late is your store open?.… https://t.co/rY3HUEjUe6 5 minutes ago

GeraldineKestn2

Just Jerri! 🚂🚃💨 USA TODAY: Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus.… https://t.co/daT8WRSZPa 6 minutes ago

medusa7111

Holly Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/NRYc8ztCdc 6 minutes ago

Stormcloud72

Stormcloud72 Coronavirus cuts store hours at Walmart, Publix, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. How late is your store open? - USA TODAY… https://t.co/Hypg42Js4r 9 minutes ago

GlobalDivision

Global Divisions Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/9HXYuv2lS4 11 minutes ago

SmhJan

Jan SMH Harper RT @Pooterbugsmom: @thespybrief @SphaleriteMz Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to… 13 minutes ago

OMAHAGEMGIRL

Janice Jhana Elks🌊🍑 Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus https://t.co/sY9f4hJdQ6 #SmartNews 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.