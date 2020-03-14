Global  

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood test positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Christian Wood becomes the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, including Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
News video: Reports: Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for virus

Reports: Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for virus 01:49

 According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski, Pistons forward Christian Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

