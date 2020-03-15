Global  

Boeing Field, two Eastside properties to be used for housing homeless people during coronavirus pandemic

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Seattle-area officials have scrambled to open up new space to create social distancing in crowded shelters, which house a vulnerable population at risk of contracting severe COVID-19 illnesses.
