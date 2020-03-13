Global  

Google says it is developing a nationwide coronavirus website

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Alphabet's Google said on Saturday that it was working with the U.S. government to develop a nationwide website that would help Americans with questions about coronavirus symptoms, risk factors and testing.
