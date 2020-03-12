Global  

Spain Goes Under Lockdown to Fight Coronavirus; PM’s Wife Tests Positive

WorldNews Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Spain Goes Under Lockdown to Fight Coronavirus; PM’s Wife Tests PositiveSpain will put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday in a live address to the nation. All Spaniards will have to stay home except to buy food, medicines, go to the hospital or to work, or for other emergencies, with some limits on the freedom of movement starting...
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 03:22

 Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks shared the news on his Instagram page, shortly after the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Following the announcement, President Donald Trump...

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus [Video]

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes..

The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic

Cheddar's senior editor Carlo Versano breaks down the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. First starting in Europe: Spain just ordered the country's first lockdown in the region of Catalonia as the..

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez confirms Spain to be put on lockdown over coronavirus

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a 15-day nationwide lockdown on Saturday as part of state of emergency measures to control the spread of the...
Spain goes under lockdown to fight coronavirus

Spain put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown on Saturday as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe's...
