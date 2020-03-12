Global  

President Trump Is Negative for Coronavirus, White House Says

WorldNews Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
President Trump Is Negative for Coronavirus, White House Says(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to a memorandum released by the president’s physician. “One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” Dr. Sean Conley said in the memo. “We are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation,” Conley said. Conley said that the president elected to take the test after being briefed on the screening process Friday night at the White House. Trump told reporters on Saturday...
News video: Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017 01:16

 President Trump’s leading expert on the coronavirus task force warned three years ago that a surprise disease outbreak would happen. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Trump takes coronavirus test [Video]

Trump takes coronavirus test

President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was &quot;totally normal,&quot; and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland..

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Trump tests negative for coronavirus - White House doctor

The US president decided to be tested a week after meeting a Brazilian official who has the virus.
Brazilian official who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus,...
