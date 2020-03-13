France to close shops, restaurants to fight coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () PARIS — France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the spread of coronavirus is accelerating, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced. He was speaking at a news conference after the public health authority said 91 people had died in France and almost 4,500 were now infected. “I have...
France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes come as U.S. President Trump on Saturday extended a European travel ban to include Britain and...