France to close shops, restaurants to fight coronavirus

WorldNews Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
France to close shops, restaurants to fight coronavirusPARIS — France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the spread of coronavirus is accelerating, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced. He was speaking at a news conference after the public health authority said 91 people had died in France and almost 4,500 were now infected. “I have...
News video: France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus 01:42

 France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes come as U.S. President Trump on Saturday extended a European travel ban to include Britain and...

Greece extends coronavirus shutdown to coffee shops, bars, museums and restaurants [Video]

Greece extends coronavirus shutdown to coffee shops, bars, museums and restaurants

Authorities in Greece have extended measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, shutting down shops, cafes, bars, malls and restaurants. Libraries, museums, archeological sites and sports venues..

No Paris mayoral election delay despite coronavirus outbreak [Video]

No Paris mayoral election delay despite coronavirus outbreak

Despite the pandemic, France will go ahead with local elections on Sunday.

France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home

France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the spread of...
Czech government closing most shops, restaurants to fight coronavirus

The Czech government will shut most shops and restaurants from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday as part of measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, it said in...
