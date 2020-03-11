Global  

US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirus

Saturday, 14 March 2020
US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirusVice President Mike Pence has announced that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the coronavirus pandemic would be extended to Ireland and the United Kingdom. The ban will come into effect at 4am (Irish time) on Tuesday. "Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home," Mr Pence told a White House news conference, adding that such people would be "funnelled through specific airports and processed". A 30-day US ban on travel from the EU's Schengen border-free zone took effect on Saturday, but notably excludes Britain and Ireland. Mr Trump had earlier confirmed the ban would be extended to those countries as the pandemic...
News video: US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears 01:01

 Mandatory credit: The White House Donald Trump has announced his coronavirus travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland from Monday. The US president indicated the move was in response to an increase in virus activity in the countries.

Long Lines Seen At DFW Airport As CDC Screens Arriving International Travelers [Video]

Long Lines Seen At DFW Airport As CDC Screens Arriving International Travelers

International travelers arrived at DFW Airport to long lines as the CBP and the CDC perform "enhanced screening" measures due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:23Published
France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus [Video]

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

Trump takes coronavirus test, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was "totally normal", and his administration extended a travel ban...
Reuters

Hundreds of Chinese migrants detained at US border amid coronavirus-tied travel ban

Since officials first reported the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in late December and the United States imposed a travel ban for those entering from China,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPR

