US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Vice President Mike Pence has announced that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the coronavirus pandemic would be extended to Ireland and the United Kingdom. The ban will come into effect at 4am (Irish time) on Tuesday. "Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home," Mr Pence told a White House news conference, adding that such people would be "funnelled through specific airports and processed". A 30-day US ban on travel from the EU's Schengen border-free zone took effect on Saturday, but notably excludes Britain and Ireland. Mr Trump had earlier confirmed the ban would be extended to those countries as the pandemic...
