First coronavirus-related death confirmed in New York State
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The coronavirus epidemic has claimed its first life in New York. A woman with underlying respiratory issues died in a New York City hospital, Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday. “We had last night a death in a New York City hospital of an 82-year-old woman who had coronavirus. She came into the hospital on March 3,” he said. “She contracted the coronavirus on top of emphysema, then she...
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday delivered sobering yet arguably inevitable news: The first coronavirus-related death in New York state. Another report followed shortly after. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.
The number of people in New York state who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 105 as of Sunday, up from 89 the day before, governor Andrew... Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com •NYTimes.com •CBS News •NPR •Reuters India
