First coronavirus-related death confirmed in New York State

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The The coronavirus epidemic has claimed its first life in New York. A woman with underlying respiratory issues died in a New York City hospital, Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday. “We had last night a death in a New York City hospital of an 82-year-old woman who had coronavirus. She came into the hospital on March 3,” he said. “She contracted the coronavirus on top of emphysema, then she... 👓 View full article

