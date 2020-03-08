Global  

First coronavirus-related death confirmed in New York State

Saturday, 14 March 2020
First coronavirus-related death confirmed in New York StateThe coronavirus epidemic has claimed its first life in New York. A woman with underlying respiratory issues died in a New York City hospital, Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday. “We had last night a death in a New York City hospital of an 82-year-old woman who had coronavirus. She came into the hospital on March 3,” he said. “She contracted the coronavirus on top of emphysema, then she...
News video: Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY

Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY 02:41

 Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday delivered sobering yet arguably inevitable news: The first coronavirus-related death in New York state. Another report followed shortly after. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

New York has seen its first two coronavirus-related deaths and more positive COVID-19 cases prompt further closures, reports CBS2's Scott Rapoport.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:48Published
New Jersey Reports State's 2nd COVID-19 Death [Video]

New Jersey Reports State's 2nd COVID-19 Death

The patient was a woman in her 50's who was being treated in Monmouth County.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published

Emergency declared in New York state as coronavirus cases cross 400 in US

As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in US crossed 400, Governor of the state of New York Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on...
DNA

New York state coronavirus cases increases to 105-governor

The number of people in New York state who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 105 as of Sunday, up from 89 the day before, governor Andrew...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comCBS NewsNPRReuters India

kfor

KFOR On Saturday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State had its first death related… https://t.co/HIsVZ9fYKb 42 seconds ago

JAYBOY6930

Comrade (Colt45) R W DONALD TRUMP ALL THE WAY RT @OmariFaulkner: James City County, Virginia has reported the first death related to the #coronavirus -We send condolences to the family… 3 minutes ago

BillyNightTrain

✞he Beginning of Sorrows RT @wcnc: Officials report first coronavirus-related death in Virginia https://t.co/cKDwPj3Edp 3 minutes ago

DrennonKay

Kay Drennon RT @CNN: An 82-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus died in a New York City hospital, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed on… 7 minutes ago

LoysaZ

WildZ RT @PatriotM1A777: First coronavirus-related death confirmed in New York State https://t.co/AJIkRpHaVZ via @nypmetro 10 minutes ago

PatriotM1A777

PatriotM1A First coronavirus-related death confirmed in New York State https://t.co/AJIkRpHaVZ via @nypmetro 10 minutes ago

AngelLu99976624

Angel Luis rodriguez RT @MiamiHerald: A 68-year-old Italian man, who became the Cayman Islands’ first confirmed coronavirus patient and its first virus-related… 11 minutes ago

imkma74

kma74 💫🔮🌺🐝🌎 RT @JasmineNBC12: Peninsula County leaders confirm ‘limited community spread’ following the confirmation of several #coronavirus cases, as… 17 minutes ago

