Disney Plus makes ‘Frozen 2’ Available Starting Sunday

matt @mjohnflaherty @RobertIger https://t.co/taOX7Q255B Chapek is clearly mentioned 1 hour ago Lane Jones Texted my mom to tell her Frozen 2 is on Disney Plus and she responded that her and my dad are also watching it, ju… https://t.co/8yE2jolYPo 2 hours ago noor🦋 RT @NBC10Boston: The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavi… 2 hours ago James Foster Jr. RT @NBCPhiladelphia: The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney-Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coro… 2 hours ago My Boston News RT @NECN: Disney Plus will release the film three months early amidst the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/e5JfbQw0E3 2 hours ago NBC10 Boston The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the c… https://t.co/rSyZTvoqco 3 hours ago NECN Disney Plus will release the film three months early amidst the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/e5JfbQw0E3 3 hours ago me who? RT @peytoneowen: Yeah maybe we’re all pretty much quarantined but Frozen II is now on Disney plus and that immediately makes everything bet… 3 hours ago