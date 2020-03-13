Disney Plus makes ‘Frozen 2’ Available Starting Sunday
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost. Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. In some countries, including Canada,...
Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat The Walt Disney Company announced the closure on Friday. Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney World and Disneyland Paris hotels will currently stay open. Cast members will be paid through the closure. Disney...
The Walt Disney Co. has announced it will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris. The decision is in response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is ripping across..
