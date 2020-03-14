This Premier League season might never be completed

Davado RT @DeadlineDayLive: Manchester United have confirmed that they will pay all their matchday and non-matchday workers should the Premier Lea… 3 minutes ago #AntiMafiaBola RT @RedDevilBible: Manchester United have confirmed that they will pay all their matchday and non-matchday workers should the Premier Leagu… 3 minutes ago AMADEO💤 RT @FreedomFCBoys: Anyone else LOVE this idea for the @VHSL_ spring sports season? #FreedomFC is MOST DEFINITELY down with playing through… 4 minutes ago Kavit Shrishrimal @ManUtd have vowed to pay their 3,000 casual staff even if the remainder of this season’s Premier League matches ar… https://t.co/J3ewB8x5LE 5 minutes ago Inez Bowen RT @talkSPORT: RT if you want this #LUFC team back in the Premier League for next season. ⚪️ 9 minutes ago 규현아..킷틍짱러이~💕 RT @RedorDead07: Manchester United have the youngest team in the Premier League this season. 28 players have been used with an average age… 17 minutes ago NgoalO Further to my prediction... I think we'll have the first Christmas Premier league and Champion's League this year.… https://t.co/FsmoDnR9b8 18 minutes ago Tito Satrio RT @MiguelDelaney: What happens to the football season doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things But that's also why it matters… 21 minutes ago