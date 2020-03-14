This Premier League season might never be completed
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Senior administrators in football already accept that the postponement of the season due to coronavirus is very likely to last longer than the April 3rd and 4th dates provisionally scheduled by the EFL and Premier League respectively for their competitions to resume. One executive at a Premier League club told the Guardian that the decision taken on Friday morning to postpone all men’s and women’s professional football, which was extended to the grassroots game in Scotland and Wales, provided a “holding period” when the sport would give itself more time to consider the...
Barry Hearn has hit back at Karren Brady’s suggestions the Premier League season should be declared null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the... talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london
