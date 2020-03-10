Global  

UK advises citizens against travel to Spain amid coronavirus outbreak

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Spain put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown on Saturday as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe's second worst-affected country after Italy
News video: Travel Expert Gives Tips Amid Coronavirus

Travel Expert Gives Tips Amid Coronavirus 05:29

 A travel expert addresses the uncertainties surrounding air travel during the coronavirus outbreak, including updates on travel restrictions and if now is the right time to book flights for a later date.

Coronavirus: Touching moment Spanish take to balconies to applaud health workers [Video]

Coronavirus: Touching moment Spanish take to balconies to applaud health workers

People across Spain paused on Saturday night to give a round of applause for the country's health workers for their handing of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. At exactly 10 pm local time, millions..

Travelers Adjust To Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Travelers Adjust To Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Los Angeles International Airport is busy with scrambling travelers following the White House's announcement to expand travel restrictions to the United Kingdom and Ireland during the coronavirus..

Apple, Google, and Amazon are among the largest global companies who have restricted travel or asked their employees to work remotely as a precaution against the novel coronavirus. Here's the full list.

Apple, Google, and Amazon are among the largest global companies who have restricted travel or asked their employees to work remotely as a precaution against the novel coronavirus. Here's the full list.· Twitter, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and other major companies have restricted employee travel because of the coronavirus outbreak. · To safeguard...
Spain looks to Italy for coronavirus lessons as 60,000 Spaniards go on lockdown

As Italy grinds to a halt in hopes of stopping its coronavirus outbreak, Spain has become the next country at risk of having its health care system pushed to the...
