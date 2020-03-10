UK advises citizens against travel to Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Spain put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown on Saturday as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe's second worst-affected country after Italy
A travel expert addresses the uncertainties surrounding air travel during the coronavirus outbreak, including updates on travel restrictions and if now is the right time to book flights for a later date.
As Italy grinds to a halt in hopes of stopping its coronavirus outbreak, Spain has become the next country at risk of having its health care system pushed to the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Reuters