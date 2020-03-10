Global  

Parts of Australia could be shut down: Chief Medical Officer

The Age Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Professor Brendan Murphy said on Sunday that as the virus spread throughout Australia, different measures would be considered, including shutting off parts of the country.
