Parts of Australia could be shut down: Chief Medical Officer

Professor Brendan Murphy said on Sunday that as the virus spread throughout Australia, different measures would be considered, including shutting off parts of the country.



Coronavirus symptoms emerge after five days Australia's Chief Medical Officer will consider reducing Australia's 14-day quarantine period in the future following new scientific evidence that coronavirus...

The Age 5 days ago



GPs urged to reduce coronavirus test referrals to save equipment The chief medical officer warned of extreme pressure on testing kit stock, which has already run out in some parts of the country.

The Age 2 hours ago



